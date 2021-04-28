Weather Authority: Warm up leads to summer-like Wednesday

The surge of warmth will peak Wednesday, with sunny skies and summer-like conditions.

Temperatures should be near the record of 90 degrees, set in 1990. The high Wednesday is forecast around 86, so definitely something to watch.

If you’re headed outside for activities, make sure you take the water.

Showers return Thursday, with warm temps in the upper 70s. Showers will linger into Friday as temperatures cool off, and the wind picks up. The weekend looks pleasant.

WEDNESDAY: Summer-like. High: 86, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. HIgh: 78, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler, windy. High: 66, Low: 61

