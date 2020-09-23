Weather Authority: Warm Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

Expect a chilly morning to give way to a warm and sunny Wednesday that will set the tone for the next several days.

Morning temperatures will hit a high of 62 degrees by 9 a.m. as the sun begins to warm up the region. By lunchtime, bright sunshine with send temperatures into the 70s where they will remain for most of the day.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Philadelphia and surrounding counties will reach a high of 80 degrees during the late afternoon on Wednesday.

Similar weather days are expected to follow on Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will remain during the weekend, but expect slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday and a chance of rain on Sunday.

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 80

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 79, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 57

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!v