Weather Authority: Warm Wednesday with scattered p.m. storms likely

Expect seasonable temperatures on Wednesday with highs for most of the region in the mid-80s. Scattered storms will impact the area in the afternoon and evening.

Morning conditions will start out in the 70s with considerable cloud coverage across the area. Temperatures will rise into the 80s by noontime with a mix of sun and clouds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY

Expect widespread scattered showers to begin around 2 p.m. The Philadelphia area and regions in South Jersey are forecasted to receive storms, which could be severe at times.

Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures will return to the 90s with mostly sunny skies. The 4th of July weekend will kick off with the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures climb to 94 degrees. Independence Day will cool off a bit with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Warm, p.m. storms likely. High: 85

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High: 91, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Hot, sunshine. High: 94, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Seasonable, isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 71

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP