Weather Authority: Warm, windy Friday with gusts up to 50 MPH

Strong wind gusts up to 50 MPH will accompany unseasonably warm temperatures that could approach 80 degrees in parts of the region on Friday.

Morning conditions will be warm and cloudy with light winds from the south. Some parts of the region will wake up to light drizzle and temperatures in the low-60s.

Winds will start to pick up during the afternoon with gusts as strong as 50 MPH in some parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Wind Advisory from noon until 7 p.m. with gusts between 25-50 MPH.

Temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s during the day across the Delaware Valley. Most parts of the region will peak near 80-degrees on Friday with a healthy mix of sun and clouds.

Conditions will fall back to seasonable levels on Saturday with bright sunshine and calm winds. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with showers but temperatures will stay mild.

FRIDAY: Windy, warm. High: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Showers. High: 68, Low: 53

MONDAY: Breezey, cooler. High: 56, Low: 40

