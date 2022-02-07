Weather Authority: Warming trend begins Monday with temperatures in the 40s

Partly sunny skies emerge as temperatures trend into the 40s Monday.

Early in the morning, there's freezing rain and drizzle for parts of the region with some parts under a Winter Weather Advisory. Parts of the area will see snow so it will be quite the slippery start to the day Monday.

Monday signals the start of another warming trend in the Delaware Valley, with temperatures peaking in the mid-40s.

Plan on cloud cover throughout the day as well.

By the afternoon, there could be more precipitation, which will last until early morning Tuesday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the 50s by midweek.

___

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 52, Low: 32

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter