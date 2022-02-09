Weather Authority: Warming trend continues with dry conditions Wednesday

Wednesday, the warming trend continues, as temperatures should top out around 50 degrees, under sunny skies.

In the morning, cold temperatures will cause ice in some places. Conditions will remain dry throughout Wednesday.

Early Thursday morning, a weak weather system will move through bringing with it the possibility of brief flurries.

The remainder of the week should be dry and calm, even hinting at a possible run at 60 degrees for Saturday.

A coastal system may impact the region Sunday into Monday, though forecasters can’t say more about the system just yet. They will monitor the situation and report as data unfolds in the week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 51, Low: 35

THURSDAY: Even better. High: 54, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Much milder. High: 60, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Snow showers. HIgh: 35, Low: 30

