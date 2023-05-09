Weather Authority: Wednesday begins dayslong warming trend ahead of Mother's Day weekend

Temperatures will climb across the Delaware Valley over the next several days to set the stage for a pleasant Mother's Day Weekend.

Conditions will remain calm overnight leading to a seasonably chilly Wednesday morning with plenty of sunshine. Daytime temperatures in most places will quickly rise into the 70s, with Philadelphia topping out around 74 degrees and shore towns will be in the high 60s.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday with daytime highs expected to reach into the 80s under sunny skies. A similar weather day will follow on Friday with even hotter temperatures slated to reach the mid-80s with a few passing clouds.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says to expect scattered showers early Saturday morning which will help knock temperatures back into the upper-70s. Clouds will linger for Mother's Day but conditions will be pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 74, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Feels like summer. High: 84, Low: 58

SATURDAY: a.m. showers. High: 76, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 73, Low: 58