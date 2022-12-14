Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Warren County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Weather Authority: Wednesday to be another cold day before coastal storm brings wintry mix, wind

Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Weather watches, warnings, and advisories are scattered across the U.S., with threats for inclement weather in the South. 

Wednesday will be another sunny but cold day, with temperatures starting in the 20s and rising to a high in the low 40s. 

The Delaware Valley is bracing for a late-week coastal storm that will move through on Thursday morning and it will last until Friday. 

A wintry mix with freezing rain, sleet, and snow will move in around 7 a.m. on Thursday before changing over to mostly rain around 10 a.m., according to FOX 29's Sue Serio. 

The storm, which is also a nor'easter, will bring heavy downpours at times and strong winds. 

Rain will still be in the forecast for Friday, but it will taper out by the afternoon. 

Looking ahead, the last weekend before Christmas will be sunny but cold, with temps ranging from lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High: 42, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Wintry mix, rain & windy. High: 45, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Blustery cold. High: 43, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 39, Low: 27

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 27

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 41, Low: 27