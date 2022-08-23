Weather Authority: Wednesday could be the 40th 90 degree day of the summer

After a stretch of milder mid-summer weather, forecasters expect the heat to ramp back up on Wednesday leading to another heat wave across the region.

Uninterrupted sunshine will bake the Delaware Valley on Wednesday with temperatures slated to touch 90 degrees for the 40th time this summer.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr said temperatures will continue to climb into the 90s on Thursday, topping out at 93 degrees with more sunshine.

Philadelphia and its surrounding areas will officially endure the 5th heat wave of the summer on Friday as temperatures stay in the low-90s.

The weekend will stay mostly pleasant, although the threat of some evening showers could threaten Saturday night plans.

___

WEDNESDAY: 90s return, sunny. High: 90. Low: 71

THURSDAY: Sun, hot. High: 93, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Heat wave continues. High: 92, Low: 73

SATURDAY: p.m. storm possible. High: 89, Low: 73