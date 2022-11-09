Weather Authority: Wednesday to be dry, chilly ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole

Wednesday will be a dry, cooler day in the Delaware Valley due to a temperature drop and windy conditions.

Early morning temperatures across the area will begin in the 30s and 40s, much cooler than the morning temps the area saw days prior.

Ten-mile-per-hour winds are also adding to the chilly conditions in the area.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane by the end of the day as it makes its way toward Florida.

Once it makes landfall, it is expected to move through Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas until its impacts reach the Delaware Valley by the end of the week, bringing rain to the Delaware Valley on Friday.

The conditions will be inconvenient, with showers moving in Friday morning and afternoon before the heaviest rain comes in the evening.

Looking ahead, temperatures will warm up Thursday and for the weekend before temperatures see a significant drop at the start of next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 59, Low: 40

THURSDAY: High: 70, Low: 43

FRIDAY: High: 72, Low: 57

SATURDAY: High: 66, Low: 63

SUNDAY: High: 50, Low: 43

MONDAY: High: 47, Low: 35

TUESDAY: High: 50, Low: 32