Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see hours of rain, windy conditions Wednesday ahead of blast of cold

A wet and windy Wednesday is on tap for the Delaware Valley before a blast of cold air plummets temperatures to near-freezing by the middle of the week.

A storm system is set to move through the area around 8 a.m., and rain will continue for several hours into the afternoon, making for both messy morning and evening commutes.

Parts of the Delaware Valley could see a gusty thunderstorm as strong conditions move through.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the area will also see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Temperatures are beginning in the 40s, and are set to rise to the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, a mass of cold air causing cold temperatures in the Midwestern part of the country will impact the Delaware Valley on Thursday.

While the high temperatures will be in the 40s, the wind chill will make temperatures feel like they are in the 30s.

Chilly conditions will continue Friday, but there will be less wind and more sun.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Windy & rainy. High: 59

THURSDAY: Blustery, cold wind chills. High: 43, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Less wind, chilly. High: 47, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 59, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Drier, chilly. High: 47, Low: 35

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 50, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 55, Low: 39