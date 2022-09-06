Weather Authority: Wednesday to be cloudy, cool with spotty showers across area

After a day of heavy downpours in the Delaware Valley, rain will continue on Wednesday, but it won't be a washout.

Some areas were hit with up to five inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours, which caused flooding and a tornado warning in parts of the area.

Wednesday's conditions will include drizzle and scattered showers across the Delaware Valley for most of the day.

Several counties in Delaware and along the Jersey Shore are under a Coastal Flood Advisory Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

In addition to the rain, conditions will be cloudy and cool with temperatures topping off in the 70s.

Conditions will begin to clear up, making way for clear skies on Thursday.

Looking ahead, temperatures will return to the 80s Thursday ahead of a warm and somewhat sunny weekend.

Wet weather is set to return to the forecast next Monday and Tuesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 74

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 82, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 83, Low: 66

MONDAY: Showers around. High: 83, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Showers around. High: 83, Low: 68