Weather Authority: Wednesday to see chilly start before temperatures begin rising in warming trend

Wednesday will start chilly before the Delaware Valley sees a warming trend that will launch temperatures into the 80s.

According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, by 7 a.m., temperatures will reach the low 50s before rising to the upper 60s by noon.

Continued sunshine will help temps hit the 70s by 3 p.m. and linger into the evening hours.

Temperatures in the 70s are average for this time of year, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, conditions will continue to improve for the rest of the week, with sun and warmth increasing Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, rain will return to the forecast, but clear up for a beautiful and mild Mother's Day.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 73, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Feels like summer. High: 85, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 76, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 74, Low: 57

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 72, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 54