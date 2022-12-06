Weather Authority: Wednesday warmup before temps tumble at the end of the week

Tuesday's rain soaked much of the Delaware Valley for most of the day, but the good news is, some warmer temperatures will roll in after it.

The early hours of Tuesday were cold, with temperatures in the low 30s, but they soon climbed, taking a 24-degree leap up to 57, blowing the average of 49 for this time of year out of the water.

Overnight temperatures will stay mild, only dropping a few degrees to stay in the mid 50s in our area.

Forecasters are warning that Wednesday's morning commute could be a foggy one with some spotty showers.

By Wednesday evening, Kathy Orr says the rain should be moving out of our area, drying things out for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will climb on Wednesday, nearing 60. But the warm weather is not here to stay.

Forecasters say temperatures will drop by the end of the week, making things seasonably cold and cloudy for the upcoming weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A passing shower. High: 59, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Temps drop. High: 52, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 47, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 36

SUNDAY: More clouds. High: 48, Low: 40

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 47, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 33