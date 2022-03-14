Weather Authority: Wednesday will be another warmer-than-average day

Tuesday was all that was expected with sunny skies and highs across the Delaware Valley in the upper 60s to low 70s. Only the shore was cooler, because ocean water temperatures are in the 40s.

Tuesday night, into Wednesday, should see above-average low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, under partly cloudy skies. A comfortable night, to be sure.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and highs topping out in the low 70s.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, brings the threat of showers and breezy conditions, while temperatures cool off into the upper 50s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

FORECAST:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cool. Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: 20 degrees above average. High: 73, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 58, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Very mild. High: 74, Low: 57

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter