Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region

It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers.

The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking up steam in the gulf coast region before moving up the east coast by late Wednesday morning.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the latest weather models show the storm starting as wet snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs before quickly changing to rain. The timing of the storm, paired with rising temperatures that will hit the mid-40s, will dictate how much - if any - snow Philadelphia will see.

Areas to the north and west of the I-95 corridor have the best chance of seeing measurable snow, according to forecasters. The latest snow totals show an 1-3 inches in the north and west suburbs of Philadelphia and as much as eight inches in parts of the Lehigh Valley.

South and central New Jersey will see mostly rain that will be heavy at times from noon until the early evening. The storm will mostly leave the region before midnight leading to a windy Thursday and calmer conditions ahead of the weekend.

___

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 47, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Snow and rain. High: 44, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Clouds, wind. High: 44, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunshine, chilly. High: 41, Low: 29