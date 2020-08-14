Weather Authority: Weekend begins with muggy conditions, scattered rain

Conditions will remain muggy and warm on Friday with a chance of scattered showers in some spots. Rain will subside on Saturday but return in greater force on Sunday.

Morning conditions will be gloomy with overcast skies and rain in areas closer to the New Jersey coast and across Delaware. Temperatures will begin the day in the low 70s and rise quickly into the 80s before noon.

Cloud cover will continue throughout the afternoon with pockets of sun and pop up rain in some areas. Expect temperatures to peak around 86 degrees with increased dew points that will make conditions feel muggy and sticky.

Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be opposite weather days. The first half on the weekend will be sunny and warm with a slim chance of rain. Sunday, however, appears to be a washout with temperatures dipping into the mid-70s

FRIDAY: Scattered rain, muggy. High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Rainy, cooler. High: 76, Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64

