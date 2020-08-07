Weather Authority: Weekend begins with scattered showers, storms

A dreary start to an otherwise pleasant summer weekend is slated for Friday, as scattered rain and some storms will move across the region throughout the day.

Morning showers, which will be heavy at times, will impact areas across southeastern Pennsylvania and southcentral New Jersey during the morning.

Expect a brief break in the rain during the afternoon, but another round of widespread showers will begin again around 4 p.m. and last throughout the evening.

In preparation for the widespread rainfall, the National Weather Service has extended its areawide Flash Flood Watch through Friday night.

A few lingering showers will pass overhead Saturday morning and lead to pleasant summertime conditions with a high of 85 degrees. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and increased humidity as the weekend wraps up.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers, storms. High: 82

SATURDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 85, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 88, Low: 69

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

