Weather Authority: Weekend begins with sunny and warm Friday

A sunny and warm Friday will set the tone for a gorgeous weekend across the Delaware Valley with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s and clear skies.

Friday morning will get off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s in most areas and calm winds. Conditions will quickly improve into the 60s by mid-morning and reach the 70s by noon.

Cloud cover will be non-existent on Friday as bright sunshine will help warm the region into the low-to-mid 70s during the afternoon. Philadelphia and surrounding counties will peak around 75 degrees.

A similar weather day is in store for Saturday with mild seasonal temperatures in the 70s and more uninterrupted sunshine. The favorable conditions will spill into Sunday, but a late-day shower is possible.

An early look at the workweek ahead shows temperatures stay mild with the possibility of rain on Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar by mid-week with highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 75

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 76, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. High: 73, Low: 50

MONDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 72, Low: 50

