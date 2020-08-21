Weather Authority: Weekend begins with sunshine, warm temperatures

A second consecutive day of warm temperatures and sunny skies is forecasted to kick off the weekend on Friday.

Morning conditions will be cool with highs in the 60s and some cloud cover. Temperatures, however, will rocket into the 80s by lunchtime and reach the mid 80s by late afternoon. Dew points throughout the day will remain low which will keep the humidity down.

A similar weather day will follow on Saturday with high temperatures in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with scattered rain that will become more widespread as the day progresses.

Sunshine will return Monday and be accompanied by temperatures approaching 90 degrees. Conditions will remain sunny and dry throughout Thursday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Rain showers. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: Sunshine returns, hot. High: 89, Low: 71

