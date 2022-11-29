Weather Authority: Wet, windy Wednesday will be followed by blast of cold air

A wet and windy Wednesday is on tap for the Delaware Valley before a blast of cold air plummets temperatures to near-freezing by the middle of the week.

Forecasters expect bouts of sustained rain to start around 8 a.m. and become heavy at times before clearing the region around 5 p.m.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says most of the region should expect about an inch of rainfall from the daylong storm system.

Whipping winds will accompany the pounding rain, gusting up to 45 MPH during the daytime hours. Areas near the shore are under a Wind Advisory with 50 MPH gusts expected.

As the rain clears out Tuesday evening, a blast of cold air from the northwest will drop temperatures into the 40s and 30s across most of the region.

Philadelphia is expected to bottom out around the freezing point, with even colder temperatures expected in areas north and west of the city.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with blustery winds continuing to gust. A brief weekend warm up will put temperatures back into the 50s and reach the 60s by Saturday.

___

WEDNESDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 60, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 44, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Sunny, not as cold. High: 50, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Warmer, rain possible. High: 61, Low: 40