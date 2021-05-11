Weather Authority: Wind in store for a pleasant Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Pleasant days are headed this way for the next few days, throughout our neighborhoods.
There is a chance of some spotty showers Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will be windy in the afternoon. By about 4 p.m., gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.
Winds will diminish some Tuesday night and pick back up Wednesday.
Temperatures are still below average as the cool weather pattern that started last week continues. Highs for Tuesday should hit the mid 60s.
A warmup kicks into play and that very nice stretch of days is something to look forward to.
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 66, Low: 47
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 44
THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 47
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72, Low: 48
