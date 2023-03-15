Weather Authority: Wind subsides overnight, balmy temperatures forecasted to end the week

Gusty winds that have whipped across parts of the region over the last several days will begin to subside on Wednesday night, leading to warmer temperatures in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Overnight conditions will be calm and seasonable across the Delaware Valley, with temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas bottoming out near or below freezing.

Calm winds and partly cloudy skies will help daytime temperatures approach the 60s across the region on Thursday.

Favorable weather will continue on St. Patrick's Day, with clear skies and temperatures slated to climb into the low 60s.

Forecasters say the cold snap will end on Saturday with temperatures tumbling back into the low 50s and spotty morning showers.

Temperatures will drop even more on Sunday, the last day of winter, with forecaster predicting high barely exceeding 40 degrees.

___

THURSDAY: Temps rise, partly sunny. High: 59, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Warmer, sunny. High: 59, Low: 63, Low: 41

SATURDAY: a.m. shower. High: 53, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Chilly again. High: 43, Low: 30