Weather Authority: Windy, cold Monday ahead as sunshine returns

We're windy and cold on Valentine's Day Monday as the sunshine returns. But, the cold won't last this time.

Temperatures begin in the teens and 20s early Monday and despite the sunshine it will remain bitterly cold. It'll be cuddle weather certainly.

Temps bump up to the 60s again in the middle of the upcoming week.

Temperatures begin rising on Tuesday in the 40s and by Thursday we will see temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead, the weather models don't have any snow in the forecast for the rest of the month after Sunday. Weather Authority will keep an eye on that.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 30, Low: 21

TUESDAY: Not as harsh. High: 40, Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: Nice rebound. High: 55, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. Showers toward evening. High 66.

FRIDAY: Sun, Breezy, Cooler High 51.

