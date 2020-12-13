Weather Authority: Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday with "significant snowfall" possible

article

Don't let the weekend fool you: it's still December.

Despite unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s with spring-like conditions, meteorologists are tracking a pair of storms that will bring a one-two punch of winter weather to our area as soon as Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop dramatically overnight as a cluster of precipitation approaches our area from the west. Expect the storm to make its presence felt around 7 a.m. with flakes in Allentown and a wintry mix around Lancaster.

Around noon the entire region is expected to experience a mix of freezing rain and snow. According to the latest models, the rain/snow line will stretch from the southernmost reaches of New Jersey up through Trenton.

Philadelphia is expected to receive a wintry mix, with flakes likely to create a slushy wet afternoon commute. Rain will begin to dominate the region as the storm begins to pull offshore during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a preemptive Winter Storm Watch ahead of possible "significant snowfall" on Wednesday. The advisory covers most of the Delaware Valley and expires Thursday at 7 a.m.

Wednesday's storm will bring "significant snowfall to portions of the region" that could top five inches, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas west and northwest of Philadelphia.

While accumulation predictions are pending as on Sunday night, meteorologists expect counties near the rain-snow line to experience a wintry mix or heavy rain with gusting winds. Most regions along and beyond the expected rain-snow line are in New Jersey and Delaware.

