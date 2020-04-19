Weather Authority: Wintry start before springlike finish Sunday

A wintry, sunny start with cold temperatures prompting a frost advisories around the region kicks off Sunday morning.

Fortunately, the cold weather will fade as the day progresses bringing with it some clouds which will lessen the sunshine and temperatures into the 50s.

Sunday will reach a high of 63 degrees by the night, which will be mostly cloudy and mild.

A storm is set to pass to the south of the region out to sea Monday morning through early afternoon.

Showers are expected on Monday to the south and east of Philadelphia with temperatures hovering around 60.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the chance of rain in the afternoon or evening.

SUNDAY: Sunny a.m., cloudy p.m. High: 63, Low: 37

MONDAY: Showers likely. High: 59, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Chance of p.m. rain. High: 66, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 58, Low: 36

