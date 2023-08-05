Weekend shootings: 6 people, including 80-year-old, struck by gunfire overnight across Philly

The weekend began with another night of gun violence after at least five shootings erupted in the span of less than five hours.

Six victims, ranging in age from 19 to 80 years old, were injured as shots rang out in several Philadelphia neighborhoods late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The first shooting of the weekend left a 23-year-old man shot in the foot on the 5700 block of Frankford Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was struck in the arm on the 400 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

An 80-year-old man was standing in his kitchen when he became the next shooting victim. Police say a bullet entered his window on the 1800 block of North Woodstock Street. He suffered a graze wound to the leg.

On Saturday, a double shooting left two 25-year-olds injured on the 5900 block of North 5th Street, while a 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both shootings broke out during the 1 a.m. hour

All six victims are said to be in stable condition, with no arrests and no weapons recovered for any of the five shootings.