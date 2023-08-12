Weekend turns violent as shootings break out across Philadelphia, killing 5, injuring 8

article

The weekend began violently as 13 people were shot in various neighborhoods across Philadelphia, killing five and just one person in custody.

A double shooting on East Ontario Street in Kensington Friday afternoon claimed the life of a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old. One person was said to be in custody in that investigation.

About 6 p.m., four men were playing basketball at a North Philadelphia playground when they were brutally shot, killing three and critically injuring the fourth man. Officials are searching for five suspects in the investigation.

Just after 8:30 Friday night, a 60-year-old man was injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia.

About two and a half hours later, a 50-year-old was critically injured after he was shot inside a North Philadelphia store.

A little before 2 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Temple University Hospital.

There was a lull Saturday morning, but in the afternoon, just before 2, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in East Germantown.

Following that, about 2:30, a double shooting in West Philadelphia critically injured an 18-year-old male and wounded a 19-year-old man.

Saturday night, a 17-year-old male was shot in the stomach and critically injured in Tacony. Police say two suspects are sought in the investigation.

Police are actively investigating all of the shootings across the city.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.