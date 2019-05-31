Wentz, Eagles teammates to take part in AO1 Foundation charity softball game

article

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and a number of his teammates will be stepping onto a different ball field Friday night for a good cause!

Wentz and the Eagles will be taking part in the 2nd annual Carson Wentz Audience of One (AO1) Foundation Charity Softball game and home run derby.

The game will be held at Citizens Bank Park.

Proceeds from the game will go to Wentz’s AO1 foundation, which “works to uplift individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people.” The foundation supports three initiatives: the Haiti Sports Complex, Thy Kingdom Crumb Food Truck and the AO1 Foundation’s Outdoor Program.

Wentz’s TKC food truck distributes free food to communities in need and "freely share the gospel of Jesus Christ by utilizing various means to interact with men, women, and children."

Meanwhile, the Sports Complex impacts over 15,000 children in Haiti per year. The foundation also hosts a youth outdoor camp and hunting trips each year to help youth foster a passion for the outdoors.

Players taking part in Thursday's game include Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, Corey Clement, Jason Kelce, DeSean Jackson, and Lane Johnson.