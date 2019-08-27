West Philadelphia church fire placed under control

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm church fire on 52nd and Warren streets in West Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out at the Greater Bible Way Temple shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday and was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m. The view from SKYFOX showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said arriving crews were told that all occupants had evacuated, but one person, perhaps from an adjacent building, was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately available.



Commissioner Thiel said some portions of the building had collapsed internally or into the street.

"This is an active firefight. We are still very worried in an old building like this, we are worried about collapses, so there are parts of the building that have already collapsed into it. We have parts of the building that have collapsed into the street," he said in a Tuesday afternoon update.

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell tells FOX 29 workers were making repairs to the roof when the fire started. Firefighters are expected to work through putting out hotspots.

Commuters should expect traffic delays in the area. SEPTA says service is being diverted over to east and west Girard Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and 63rd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.