West Philadelphia double shooting kills 1 man, critically injures another, police say

West Philadelphia was the scene of a double shooting, in which one of the victims died from their injuries and the other is in extremely critical condition.

Officials say the two men, aged 33 and 24, were on the 6000 block of Sansom Street Saturday night, around 8:30, when they were hit with a barrage of gunfire.

Each man was shot multiple times. They were both rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the 33-year-old died. The 24-year-old man is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police have released no details about any suspects. No arrests have been made.

