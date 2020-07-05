West Philadelphia house fire displaces nine families

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze in West Philadelphia that displaced nine families.

Crews responded to the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported battling heavy flames originating from the roof of the three-story building. The fire took about an hour to extinguish.

The Red Cross say they are helping nine families find temporary lodging as well as food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

