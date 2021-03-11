Police: Boy, 15, killed in shooting at West Philadelphia rec center

article

Police say a teen has died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a rec center in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5500 block of Christian Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back of neck. He was taken to CHOP where he died shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Two 15-year-old boys suffered graze wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

