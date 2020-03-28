Where to find free food in Philadelphia during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Philadelphia residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak will have access to free food boxes through community food sites, city officials announced on Saturday.

Beginning Monday, residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at sites throughout the city. One box is limited per household.

The program is an expanded partnership between the city, community-based food services, Philabundance and Share Food Program.

"Providing this service to Philadelphians is critical at a time when many so many people find themselves in a difficult situation," Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa said.

In addition, the City, School District, and partners will continue to operate student meal sites at over 80 locations citywide. Just this week, 222,469 meals were distributed to students through this collaborative effort.

The following sites will begin handing out free food boxes on Monday at 10 a.m.:

- People's Emergency Center, 3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104)

- Upper Room Baptist Church, 7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138)

- Opportunity, Inc., 5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151)

- Christ Church South Philly, 229 Moore St. (19148)

- Mitchell Elementary School, 5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143)

- Resurgence Church, 1738 West Atlantic St. (19140)

- West Kensington Ministry, 2140 N Hancock St. (19122)

- Dare 2 Imagine Church, 6610 Anderson St. (19119)

- Shekinah SDA, 531 Chew Ave. (19120)

- Association of Former Gang Members, 1631 W Susquehanna Ave. (19121)

- Keep the Faith Ministries, 1906 Harrison St. (19124)

- Parkside Association, 1719 N. 52nd St. (19131)

- Richard and Friends, 1916 E Venango St. (19134)

- Triumph Baptist Church, 1648 W Hunting Park Ave.

- Giving Heart Ministries, 6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142)

- SEAMAAC, 1711 S Broad St. (19148)

- Overbrook West Neighbors (OWN), 5925 Lancaster Ave. (19151)

- Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento, 5500 Tabor Rd. (19120)

- Mizpah SDA, 4355 Paul St. (19124)

- Christian Compassion CDC, 6100 Cedar Ave. (19143)

To date, Philadelphia has over 800 cases of coronavirus with five deaths. Philadelphia is one of 22 Pennsylvania counties currently under a stay-at-home directive from Gov. Tom Wolf.

