Wife, children of fallen USCP officer William ‘Billy’ Evans mourn loss at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

The wife and children of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans were seen Tuesday mourning the loss of their husband and father as Evans laid in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Evans' son can be seen in a video of the memorial wearing what appears to be his late father's police hat in his memory.

Evans' daughter can be seen wiping tears from her mother's eyes as the family pays their respects.

41-year-old Evans was killed in the line of duty on April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol. The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Noah Green, was armed with a knife and was shot to death by police during the incident, officials said. The investigation into the attack is still ongoing.

Evans’ casket was carried into the Rotunda around 11 a.m. Tuesday. President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., family, other congressional leaders paid their respects to Evans in the Rotunda.

"Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled," his family said in a statement released through the U.S. Capitol Police in the days following his death. He was an 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran and a father of two who grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts.