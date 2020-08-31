Wilmington police search for missing man, 1-year-old child

article

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man and 1-year-old child.

Police are looking for Kauhdri Mitchell, 42, and Kairoe Mitchell, 1, who were last seen together on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

Kauhdri was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and green camouflage shorts. Police say while neither are believed to be in danger, Kairoe might be in need of medical attention due to an earlier injury.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sara Bozeman of the Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 576-3650.

