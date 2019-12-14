Winter Haven police look for man accused of masturbating in front of child at Walmart

article

Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man who masturbated behind a woman who was shopping with a child in the toy section of Walmart.

Investigators said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the store, located at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

The man paced the toy aisle for a short time while a woman and her child shopped for toys.

While the woman's back was turned to look at merchandise on the shelves, police said the man began masturbating onto the woman's back as the child watched.

When the woman turned to the child, she noticed the child was distressed. She asked what was the matter, and the child told her what the man had done.

By the time the woman turned to look, the suspect was gone.

Anyone who recognizes the man or sees him in public is asked to call police at 863-401-2256.

Advertisement

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.