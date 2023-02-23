Weather Authority: Winter returns as blustery Friday sets up bitterly cold Saturday

Thursday's temperatures didn’t quite make it to 70 degrees in many locations, but temps were at least 20 degrees above Wednesday’s numbers. Under sunny skies, it was a pretty day.

Now, the Delaware and Lehigh valleys are in for a big change.

Overnight into Friday morning, temps will fall into the 40s and remain there for much of the day, as winds increase pick up across the day.

Winds will be harsh Friday, as they will be out of the north and west and gusting to 40 mph.

Temps will fall into the upper teens in the Poconos Friday morning and remain bitterly cold through Sunday.

Saturday, temperatures will be even colder, as lows bottom out in the 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 20s for most locales. Winds will diminish, but the cold persists.

Sunday a rebound will take place as temps will head into the mid-50s, under sunny skies.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44

FRIDAY: Cooler, blustery. High: 49, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Windy & cold. High: 38, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Not as cold. High: 52, Low: 29

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 46, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 48, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: March begins. High: 48, Low: 33