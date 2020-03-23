Wolf extends stay-at-home order to 9 additional counties

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration extended a stay-at-home order to nine additional counties Friday, which expands the order to 19 counties across Pennsylvania.

The order, which has been in effect since the Mar. 23 and is tentatively scheduled to last through Apr. 6, requires residents to stay at their homes except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.

Before Friday's announcement, Wolf’s orders covered 10 counties, including Philadelphia, Allegheny County and Philadelphia’s four heavily populated suburban counties. The 10 counties account for half of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents.

The following counties are currently under the stay-at-home order:

- Allegheny County

- Berks County

- Bucks County

- Butler County

- Chester County

- Delaware County

- Erie County

- Lackawanna County

- Lancaster County

- Lehigh County

- Luzerne County

- Monroe County

- Montgomery County

- Northampton County

- Philadelphia

- Pike County

- Wayne County

- Westmoreland County

- York County

The state Department of Health on Friday said it had confirmed over 500 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths for a total of 20 statewide.

Wolf previously implored residents to take heed of his order to stay at home.

“You need to ask yourself, do I really need to make this trip? Or am I going to put someone else’s life in jeopardy by making this trip? Am I going to be saving a life by staying home?” Wolf said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.