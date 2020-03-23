Wolf issues stay-at-home order for suburban Philadelphia counties

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering residents of the state’s hardest-hit areas to stay home to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus that has already sickened hundreds and caused six deaths statewide.

Wolf issued the stay-at-home order for Philadelphia; Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties; Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh; and Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains, said spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger.

Together, those counties account for 75% of the state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Details about the directive, which will cover 5.5 million people, or more than 40% of the state’s population, are expected Monday afternoon.

It’s the latest in a series of progressively tougher measures imposed by Wolf in the face of a global pandemic that state officials say threatens to swamp hospitals and spike the death toll.

Wolf had already closed schools and ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shutter their physical locations, an edict that state police and other government agencies began enforcing Monday morning.

