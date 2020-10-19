Woman dies after suffering gunshot wound inside car in Chester, police say

article

Police are investigating after a woman died after suffering a gunshot wound inside her car in Chester.

It happened on the corner of 9th and Tilghman streets around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a car crash when they got a shots fired call. They say they found Diana Davis, 62, in a car that crashed into a pole. She suffered a gunshot wound to her side.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

A crime scene was also discovered in the area of 9th & Central Ave. where officers found numerous shell casings. Officers also observed a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire. This vehicle was occupied by two women as well as a 1-year-old child. The occupants stated that they heard numerous gunshots going off in the area and realized that their vehicle had been struck numerous times. None of the occupants of that vehicle were injured during the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8420 or rblanden280@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Vincent Ficchi (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4681 or ficchivc@co.delaware.pa.us

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

