Woman, 19, stabbed to death in Lower Makefield; suspect in custody: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Bucks County
Deadly stabbing in Lower Makefield Township

A man is in custody after police found him fatally stabbing a woman in Lower Makefield Township.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tragedy in Lower Makefield Township as a call for a domestic situation turns deadly.

The violence unfolded Friday afternoon, about 2:45, on Waterford Road, officials said.

When police arrived to the scene, a man was found stabbing a 19-year-old woman.

The man fled and police gave chase.

Meanwhile, additional officers worked to save the young woman.

Officials said officers had to tase the suspect in order to get him into custody.

The woman died at the hospital.

Police say an officer was injured in the chase.