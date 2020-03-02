Woman, 29, killed in hit-and-run on Route 1 in Bucks County

article

A woman has died after she was struck by multiple vehicles on Route 1 in Bucks County, authorities say.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. in Bucks County.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was struck and killed while she was either walking along Route 1 or attempting to cross the highway.

It is believed that she was struck numerous times by other vehicles traveling southbound but none of the vehicles stopped.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until officials can notify next of kin.

Authorities shut down both directions of Route 1, which caused heavy delays for commuters Monday morning. Sixteen school buses were reportedly delayed as the incident happened near Neshaminy High School.

The highway remained closed as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

