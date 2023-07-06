Woman, 30, critical after someone shot her multiple times in North Philadelphia: officials

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old woman in critical condition, after someone shot her multiple times.

25th District officers were called to the 600 block of West Westmoreland Street, in North Philadelphia, Thursday night, around 8:30, on the report of a shooting, officials said.

Officers found the woman on the street with multiple gunshots, including in her abdomen, back and leg.

They rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Investigators are actively searching for a suspect or suspects, but say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

