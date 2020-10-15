Woman, 61, found stabbed, bludgeoned to death inside Burlington home

article

Authorities in Burlington are investigating after a woman was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death inside her home Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the body of 61-year-old Carla Nesmith was discovered by another resident inside a home on the 400 block of Earl Street around 4 p.m.

Investigators concluded that Nesmith was fatally stabbed and bludgeoned. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A county medical examiner is set to perform an autopsy Thursday.

No arrests have been announced at this time. Homicide detectives from the City of Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.

