Woman, 62, fatally stabbed inside West Oak Lane home; suspect arrested

By FOX 29 staff
WEST OAK LANE - Police have made an arrest after they say a 62-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a West Oak Lane home.

The incident occurred around noon Saturday on the 7200 block of Briar Road.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times throughout the body by a known doer. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or the deceased.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.