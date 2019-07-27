Woman, 62, fatally stabbed inside West Oak Lane home; suspect arrested
WEST OAK LANE - Police have made an arrest after they say a 62-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a West Oak Lane home.
The incident occurred around noon Saturday on the 7200 block of Briar Road.
Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times throughout the body by a known doer. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or the deceased.
A weapon was recovered from the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
