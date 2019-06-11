Woman fatally stabbed over argument about parking space

Authorities say a dispute over a parking spot in Germantown ended with a woman being fatally stabbed.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Lena Street.

Authorities say two women were arguing over the parking space when one stabbed the other twice in the chest. The 27-year-old victim died a short time later, but her name has not been released.

The alleged assailant fled the scene on foot but was captured a few blocks away. Her name hasn't been released, and it wasn't clear Wednesday what charges she was facing.

Authorities say the stabbing remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.