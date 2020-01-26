Woman killed after car crashes into wall in East Fairmount

article

A woman has died following a single-car crash in East Fairmount.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car that crashed into a wall. She was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, bur succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

The male driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

Kelly Drive was shut down for nearly three hours as authorities investigated. The road has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

