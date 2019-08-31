Woman killed, another injured after being shot in car in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following a deadly double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when police say two women were shot while sitting in a car on the 6200 block of Harley Avenue.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was shot in the head and hospitalized in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.