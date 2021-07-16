Woman searching for owner of meaningful necklace found on sidewalk in Marlton

article

A local woman is searching for the owner of a sentimental piece of jewelry that she found on the sidewalk in Marlton nearly a month ago.

Jolene Bauzenberger said she was in the Greenlane Farms development when she discovered a necklace with an oval thumbprint pendant on the sidewalk. The words "Nick, Sunrise 1/28/94, Sunset 1/20/201" were inscribed on the back of the pendant.

Since finding the necklace in June, Bauzenberger has been obsessively trying to find its owner.

"We have a necklace with my Mom's thumbprint, so I knew right away it was one of those sentimental pieces when people die," Bauzenberger said.

The search included calls to nearby funeral homes and police stations, Bauzenberger said. She even posted the story of the necklace to nearby township Facebook pages.

"I posted it on three local Evesham, Marlton Facebook pages I've asked people to share it, hoping someone would see it or know a family member."

Bauzenberger says she won't stop searching until the owner is found.

"If I lost my Mom's [necklace], I would be devastated, It's like losing an engagement or wedding ring, it's something special to them," Bauzenberger said.

If you or someone you know is the owner of the necklace, contact FOX 29 News on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

